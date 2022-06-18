COLUMBIA - MU held its 7th annual STEM Cubs program on Saturday, a program that provides free science, technology, engineering and math education to kids.
Many kids are from underrepresented, marginalized and/or low income communities.
Jennifer Brown, a Director in UM's Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, helps run the event along with a team of volunteers and other staff.
"The objective of STEM cubs is expose students who typically wouldn't be represented in STEM fields as careers or an undergraduate study," Brown said. "To expose them to STEM topics in a fun and engaging way."
Kids K-5 got to learn about many fun topics such as electricity, plant vs. animal cells and bridge engineering.
They built bridges using DOT candy and tooth picks. The integrity of the bridges was tested by the weights of toy cars and pennies.
For the first time, the program also offered activities and lessons for middle school kids in a program called Middle Connections.
The program gave kids a chance to construct energy-efficient building models and experiment with models that explore how viruses spread.
Brown's office, the Office of access and leadership development focuses on engaging with students as early as possible and to move with them through undergraduate study.
STEM Cubs partners with nonprofit organizations including Columbia Public Schools and anyone else who works with children with the intention of getting them on board and involved in the program.
Glenn Gilyot, the Graduate Student Coordinator says the Office and STEM cubs try to find ways to make each year different.
"We seek out instructors that are undergraduates, graduate students, or faculty and staff on Mizzou's campus," Gilyot said. "Those instructors prepare lessons that range in a variety areas of STEM.
The Middle connections program went on all day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break at noon, where the kids got to eat pizza and drink Gatorade.
The STEM Cubs program on the other hand was divided into a half day camp model. The first session still starting at 9 a.m. and then ending at noon. The second session started at 1 p.m. and ended at 4 p.m.
The program is held in the Fall, Spring and Summer as one day events.