COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced commencement ceremonies will be held in-person for its 2020 and 2021 graduates. As many students are excited about this news, some people have questions regarding how MU plans on following COVID-19 safety protocols.
Caitlin Rosen, a MU student expecting to graduate in May, says she has some reservations.
“I’m a little anxious about it, just because I know that they’ve offered spaces for the class of 2020 to come out too,” she said. “With everyone getting six tickets, I’m a little bit worried about how they’re going to properly social distance.”
The Director of MU’s News Bureau, Christian Basi, says the decision of having in-person ceremonies took a lot of collaboration and a lot of planning.
“We had faculty, staff and university leaders that had been meeting for months it included people from the university’s registrar office, academic affairs, athletics, communications and marketing, our Incident Command team, and on that team are members of the Public Health Department,” he said.
KOMU 8 spoke with Sara Humm, Community Relations Specialist with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
“MU is under the jurisdiction of the state of Missouri,” Humm said. “They don’t actually have to follow the health department’s guidance.”
However, MU still included PHHS in the planning process to get professional input.
Basi also says MU officials think allowing six guests to attend with each graduate will leave enough space for social distancing protocols.
“We believe, based on the current spacing, and layout of the floor, and the layout of the auditorium, be able to have six individuals there per student, appropriately social distanced,” he said.
With commencement ceremonies being spread out over two weekends, MU is able to decrease the amount of people in the same place at the same time.
“We can make sure that people are able to exit from the building and move on before the next group comes in,” Basi said.
MU is asking that visitors monitor their symptoms before coming to Columbia for the ceremonies. Basi says for this to work, everyone must do their part.
“We certainly want to have everyone but we want to do so in a safe manner,” he said. “And that requires cooperation.”
Rosen said even though her parents have concerns, they won’t miss her walk across the stage.
“I only graduate once so they’re gonna come out anyway,” she said.
MU knows just how special commencement ceremonies are, and feels as if they’re in a good spot to move forward with these plans.
“We know it’s very important to our students and their families,” Basi said. “We’re very pleased that we’ve gotten to the point where we feel like we can do this safely.”