COLUMBIA - MU's College of Veterinary Medicine announced that it has launched a rabies antibody testing service within its Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VMDL).
The service will provide certified test results for companion animals traveling with their owners to international locations, according to an MU News Bureau release.
This testing is for all companion animals who will be traveling with their owners to Hawaii, Guam, New Zealand, Australia and St. Kitts & Nevis — places that require pet owners to show proof of rabies immunization for their pet before entry.
Prior to this, pets were separated from their owners and required to quarantine in isolation upon arrival for four to six months, given how long the rabies incubation period is.
“Now, you can submit a blood sample from your pet before your trip, and if the blood test shows adequate levels of rabies antibody immunity from previous vaccines or booster shots, the pet earns a certificate to avoid the inconvenience of having to quarantine in isolation upon arrival at the destination,” Susan Moore, director of the rabies lab at MU and an associate clinical professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, said in the release.
Moore led the Kansas State University Rabies Laboratory for 21 years before recently coming to MU to launch a similar lab. Making this antibody testing service at MU is one of only four of its kind in the United States.
Moore recommends scheduling an appointment with a veterinarian, who is able to take a blood sample from the pet and then submit the blood sample to the MU VMDL for analysis. Moore estimates an approximate one week wait for results.