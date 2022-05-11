COLUMBIA — The new MU Materials Science and Engineering Institute will open on Friday.
The institute is a campus-wide initiative led by the MU College of Arts and Science and the College of Engineering, according to a news release from the University.
The partnership aims to foster innovation to create smarter, safer and more efficient ways of living. This includes opportunities for joint research projects between the two colleges and increased educational opportunities for MU students.
The opening event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at Ketcham Auditorium in Lafferre Hall. Presentations will run until 9:15 a.m.
A ribbon cutting event will follow from 11:30 a.m. to noon on the third floor of Lafferre Hall.
Event speakers will include:
- Tom Spencer, vice chancellor for research and economic development
- Noah Manring, dean of the MU College of Engineering
- Cooper Drury, interim dean of the MU College of Arts and Science
- Jeni Hart, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the MU Graduate School
- Tommy Sewell, chemistry professor and adjunct professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering
- Matt Maschmann, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering
- Paul Miceli, professor and chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy
- Sheila Grant, associate vice chancellor of research and strategic initiatives.