COLUMBIA − A new residential program for post-secondary students with intellectual and developmental disabilities will come to MU this fall, the university announced Tuesday.
MU's College of Education and Human Development will launch PAWS - Preparing Adults for Work and Society.
PAWS will promote job skills, independent living skills and social skills. It is one of only a few inclusive programs of its kind in the country and is modeled after a similar program at the University of Missouri - St Louis, according to a news release.
“Our goal is to allow individuals who may have previously felt isolated from the community an opportunity to build meaningful relationships with their peers, identify their strengths and talents, and provide them with the skills needed to successfully enter the workforce,” Maggie Center, director of the PAWS program, said. “In addition to PAWS students having access to a world-class education at MU and being around traditional students, we also want traditional students being around and learning about students with disabilities, as there is a poverty of experience when it comes to both sides.”
The two-year program allows participants to take PAWS-specific classes and traditional classes. Participants will have access to the full undergraduate college experience by living in residence halls, eating in campus dining halls and participating in student organizations, the news release said.
PAWS will also give parents of participants the opportunity to build trust that their child will be successful on their own.
“It can be hard for any parent to see their child go off to college and live independently,” Center said. “While it may be an adjustment, parents should know their student will be given the support and accommodations necessary to help them grow and succeed.”
Two virtual open houses will be held over Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and Jan. 31. Applications will open soon and will be due by March 1. Additional information can be found on PAWS website.