COLUMBIA - The Department of Veterans Affairs is funding a Homeless Veterans Outreach Program through University of Missouri School of Law's Veterans Clinic.
A $150,000 grant will expand the Veterans Clinic to provide more aid and all around resources for veterans. Specifically, this grant will allow the clinic to aid veterans in taking steps out of homelessness.
Veterans Clinic director Brent Filbert says this is a unique grant because it is the first time the VA has funded a program to help veterans get legal assistance so they can be eligible for VA healthcare.
The grant "provides the means to find those veterans and then provide them legal representation," said Filbert.
According to a press release, The Veterans Outreach Program has "the goal of offering [veterans] the legal assistance they need to access compensation from the VA for service-connected disabilities and health care. The clinic will also help veterans with applications for changing their discharge status."
The School of Law's Veterans Clinic gives students the opportunity to get experience in the legal part with representation, but also to understand what its like for a veteran who's been involved in combat and has come back and had a difficult time.
Filbert says students are "able to provide the hand to pull veterans out of that and get them into a situation where they are getting what they deserve and what they earned because of their military service."
Phillip Bacon, a veteran who has received help from the clinic, went through three VA claims before being involved with the clinic. "Its nice having the resources because that just ensures that its going to get done and its going to get done properly, just having that is a huge weight off any veterans shoulders," he said.
Bacon mentioned a feeling of hopelessness that veterans have when it comes to getting their benefits. Without the Veterans Clinic, he said he would have stopped the process after his third attempt.
"The way that they're able to help here is all the way around...they're actually prepared to help you and ready to run through the entire process with you to any degree," Bacon said.
The students are a large part of the successes for this clinic.
"It's fascinating watching students that are not attorney's just yet," Bacon said.
He's had a "phenomenal experience" working with the students because they aren't afraid to push back.
"Having somebody that understands the law aspect of this process is huge," Bacon said. "The students are incredibly educated, well guided, they understand exactly what to look for and how to research everything."
At the School of Law, sixteen students are guided and backed by attorneys.
"The students who take these cases on are fully invested in it," Filbert said. "They're trying to understand the case, digging into all of the evidence, and trying to produce the best product for the veteran that they possibly can."
The result, according to Filbert, are really good work ups of cases that, once submitted, produces a high quality product.