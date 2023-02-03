COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri is listing the Midway Dairy Farm for nearly five million dollars to reinvest in the farm adjacent to it, the Foremost Dairy Farm.
"We could take that money and reinvest it back into our dairy operations, upgrading not just the physical structure of the farm, but also the technological aspect of the farm," said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
The university has owned the Midway Farm since the 1950s and were given the Foremost farm in 1952 through a donation from James Cash Penney. Penney was a Missouri native who founded the JCPenney retail store chain.
Basi explains that the upgrades will help the state as a whole.
"It allows us to continue operating the farm, and as we do with all of our farms, look at the research that is produced from there and be better at our research," Basi said. "Which means that we're going to have better information for dairy farmers in Missouri and across the country."
Midway Farm is a 320-acre space that already has multiple bids, according to the real estate broker Mark Robb. Currently, the Midway farm is being used for grazing and housing replacement cows.
The land is considered to be very desirable due to its four different sized waterlines and its access to road frontage. The UM Board of Curators will be in charge of discussing offers, negotiating prices and the final sale of the farm.
Foremost Dairy Farm works to improve the health of dairy herds and the quality of their milk. Investment in the area would look to improve cow housing, the milk parlor and further farm technology such as auto-feed systems.
Farm Manager, Adam Shetley, explained further possibilities.
"Possibly plans to build a calf facility, a hoop barn to raise calfs as opposed to how we currently do it with industry standard hutches," Shetley said.
However, Shetley's main concern is the education for students.
"Our mission is education, number one. We can have students come to this farm either as employees, or through a class, and they can have an experience and develop their skills at the farm level," Shelley said. "Making these upgrades would allow them to transition better into the current dairy industry we live in.