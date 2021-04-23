COLUMBIA - COVID-19 took away the ceremonious finish line for University of Missouri students finishing their degrees during the pandemic.
"I definitely didn't feel like I graduated, even though I had a degree," May 2020 graduate Claire Hughes said.
Thousands of students like Hughes will finally get their chance to walk across the stage this weekend at Mizzou Arena.
Hughes said it will bring her the ending she was looking for last spring.
"It's nice closure to four years of hard work and studying. It's kind of traditional, and I'm kind of traditional. So it's a nice end cap on my college experience," Hughes said.
The university said this is a shared feeling with other former students.
"It's been overwhelmingly positive. Folks are excited to be able to have an opportunity to celebrate in person," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Separating into groups will allow safety protocols to be implemented.
"Some schools and colleges are so large that those schools and colleges are having to split into multiple ceremonies," university spokesperson Christian Basi said. "This is so we can properly space out and social distance."
This year's ceremonies will look rather different. Limited capacity and safety guidelines will be in place.
Graduates received up to six tickets for friends and family, who will sit together in pods. Masks are required during each ceremony, which will last 75 minutes each.
Another key component missing from the celebrations are faculty members. Typically they are all in attendance, but only a handful will have the opportunity this year.
"It's disappointing not to be able to attend," MU professor of educational psychology David Bergin said. "You meet the parents, siblings... you kind of get a feel of where they come from."
Around 1,500 of last year's class is expected to attend. That's roughly 20% of all who received degrees in 2020.
"It's bittersweet to not have them all here," Gerbin said. "They were so resilient. They rose to the occasion."
Graduation is not the only thing pulling 2020 grads back to Columbia this weekend.
"I think the pandemic kind of just shifted my idea of what graduation looked like," MU May 2020 grad Tyler Berger said.
Berger said he will not be going to the commencement to walk across the stage. The Senior Sendoff will be the last chapter in his MU story.
"When I started, I heard about that tradition, and that was something I did look forward to participating in," he said.
As freshman, students walked through the columns toward Jesse Hall and received Tiger Striped Ice Cream on the other side, which signified their entrance to the University. As seniors, they gather in the spring to walk back, "through the historic Columns of Mizzou into the world beyond," and are handed an adult beverage on the other side.
Berger explained how both the symbolism and gift are things to look forward to.
"Mostly with just closing a chapter in my life, but also the free beer is definitely a perk," Berger laughed.
Hughes will be there for the whole ceremony. She isn't the only one in her family who has waited anxiously for it to finally happen.
"My parents, they were pretty upset. I think even more than me that we didn't have a graduation. So, I think they're excited to be able to come back and see that."
Out of roughly 8,000 MU graduates from 2020, Basi said the University is expecting 1,500 to be at the makeup commencement this weekend. There will be five undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday and two on Sunday. There are two graduate ceremonies on Sunday.