COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will require its student workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to stay employed.
The UM System Board of Curators voted Thursday to approve a resolution to require the vaccine for employees in order to comply with the Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate.
Three students who will be affected are Maya Bowman, the receptionist for the MU Honors College; Anna Sago, the front desk attendant for the Division of Student Affairs; and Henry Hupp, a cashier at the Hitt Street Mizzou Market.
Bowman is a computer science major at MU and is from St. Louis. She has been the Honors College receptionist since August. After three months without a vaccine mandate, Bowman said she is happy to see one put in place.
"I think it's great that everyone is required to get their COVID vaccination. That really makes me feel more comfortable in this environment and working here," Bowman said.
Sago is a journalism major at MU, from northeast Tennessee. She has been a desk attendant for four weeks. Sago said she thinks most students [employees] are already vaccinated, so the mandate won't have a big impact on the student worker population.
"From what I've seen, and the people that I've talked to, yes, I think most people have gotten the vaccine by now," Sago said.
Hupp has been employed by Campus Dining Services since the spring. He said the vaccine mandate can only help.
"I would say that overall, the markets have done a very good job of like, enforcing social distancing, requiring our workers to wear masks. We have plexiglass barriers up," Hupp said. "And I think that's all been a great addition to this place, and the vaccination mandate, I think it would just continue to go towards getting to a better place."
Student workers have until Jan. 4, 2022 to get vaccinated or they could be isolated from other workers, or terminated. The university has not yet developed a plan for religious and medical exemptions, but President Mun Choi said he plans to present one to the Board of Curators soon.