MU medical student makes dream reality despite the odds

COLUMBIA - A 7-year-old girl had a dream of paying it forward, and in the face of overwhelming obstacles, she finally is realizing it.
University of Missouri medical student Natalie Rodriguez was born into poverty in El Cruce, Peru. Her family struggled to afford the most basic of necessities. Rodriguez's little sister was sick and a medical mission group helped her recover.
“In that moment, I just remember thinking, I want to, I want to pay it forward," Rodriguez said.
She had to find a way to pay it forward while countless struggles pushed her back. Even access to a proper education was out of reach because her family couldn't afford to buy all the books and pen she needed.
“It was this big dream that was completely out of reach, but it stayed with me," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez was 7 years old when she and her family immigrated to the United States when their immigrant visa application was accepted. They didn’t have any money or know any English.
“I came here with the clothes I was wearing and some undershirts and two blankets," she said.
Her family flew into Tampa, Florida, but the Rodriguez family ended up living in Oklahoma City because her father found a job there as waiter.
A few years later, Rodriguez's family relocated to Liberty, Missouri so her dad could pursue a computer science degree. At 15, she started working full time at the local Sonic to help support her family. Since she was 15, she needed a recommendation letter to work there. She came back the next day and handed it to the manager.
After high school, she enrolled into University of Missouri- Kansas City medical program, but dropped out after two years, because money was tight and family came first.
“I am so glad that I had the maturity to realize that this was not my time," Rodriguez said.
In order to help support her sister's dreams, provide for her family, and pay off huge loans, she worked at a bar until 3 a.m. almost everyday.
"I said, if you give me a day off, I'm gonna be mad, I have things I need to pay for," Rodriguez said, laughingly in response to her boss at the bar worried about her working long hours.
Six years passed. One of her sisters was already an accountant and the other was about to graduate dental school. So Rodriguez decided it was time for her to dust off her dream and try again.
“I also need to do the things that I said I was going to do," Rodriguez said.
This time she had savings, a scholarship and loans to rely on during MU's medical school, but she worked full time until she enrolled.
“I just couldn't believe this is my job," Rodriguez said. "My job is to learn as much as I can so I can give back as much as I can.”
She'll be able to keep giving back at her residency match.
"I'm going to San Diego," Rodriguez said. "Don't forget how grateful you are for this. Don't ever take it for granted."
Rodriguez got matched to University of California San Diego for pediatrics. She wants to help other people who were underserved just like her growing up.
“Nothing I did, I could have done on my own," Rodriguez said. “I would rather get rejected 100 times and show my sisters that I still went for it and I still didn't give up."
She’s also inspired countless people along the way.
“She’s definitely been my role model for growing up ever since I was little," her sister Alex said.
Rodriguez said she wouldn't trade her struggles for anything.
“I feel like the wealthiest woman right now in the world because I have all the love and support that I could have ever asked for," Rodriguez said.