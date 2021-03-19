MU medical students celebrate Match Day

COLUMBIA - Medical students at the University of Missouri took part in the annual Match Day event on Friday.
Fourth-year medical students opened envelopes, which contained the name of where each student would go for the next stage of training as resident doctors.
“Match Day is the culmination of four years of hard work that our students go through,” Laine Young-Walker, associate dean for student programs at MU, said in a statement on Friday. “This can be life-changing for our students.
The event is part of the National Resident Matching Program, a digital process which matches students with resident program directors based on student preference and the rankings of program directors.
97% of the MU School of Medicine Class of 2021 received a residency program match. Of that group, 27% will stay at MU for residency training.
Usually, Match Day at MU is a group celebration. This year, however, each student received their envelope individually because of COVID-19 safety protocols.