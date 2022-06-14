COLUMBIA − A Missouri men's golfer is suspended indefinitely following his arrest for allegedly taking photos of a woman using a bathroom.
YuTa Tsai, 21, is charged with invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence. Tsai was arrested Thursday night, according to online records.
The victim said Tsai put a phone camera underneath her stall while she was using the restroom in the 3100 block of Stadium Boulevard, according to court documents. After asking Tsai what he was doing, she said he left the stall, apologized to her and asked her to not call the police.
The documents said Tsai admitted to officers that he did take the photos but deleted them before police arrived. He said he "secretly wanted to take a picture of the person."
An officer confirmed the photos were no longer on the phone.
A Mizzou Athletics spokesperson confirmed Tuesday Tsai has been suspended indefinitely from the men's golf team. According to Mizzou Athletics' website, Tsai is from Taiwan and started playing for the team in 2019.
Tsai was released on bond. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for July 6 at 1:30 p.m.