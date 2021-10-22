COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri says it's moving to remove the Phi Gamma Delta chapter as a recognized student organization.
In a news release Friday afternoon, MU says Phi Gamma Delta, also known as Fiji, is responsible for multiple violations of the university's conduct regulation. MU says it has "sanctioned a withdrawal of recognition for the chapter."
The violations come after a freshman student was hospitalized of suspected alcohol poisoning on Wednesday. The student is listed in critical condition at University Hospital.
MU and its Interfraternity Council (IFC) temporarily suspended all fraternity activities effective Wednesday, including all social and university-sanctioned events.
“This action was not an indictment on our Greek system, but a pause that provides us an opportunity to review our current culture through an assessment process,” Bill Stackman, vice chancellor of student affairs, said.
MU says the chapter has five business days to reject the informal disposition. Phi Gamma Delta will remain on temporary suspension until a final decision is made.
The international headquarters for Phi Gamma Delta is also conducting an internal investigation and is working with the university.
“The International Fraternity expects its chapters to abide by its laws and policies,” Rob Caudill, executive director for Phi Gamma Delta, said in a news release. “We will hold them accountable if not upheld.”
A second investigation into Wednesday's events is ongoing by MU Police for criminal charges.
MU says it is evaluating all "fraternity and campus culture" through an assessment process. The review hopes to include new strategies for alcohol safety, hazing awareness and healthy relationships for all students.
This story is breaking and will be updated.