MU nursing professor serves on national nursing home panel

COLUMBIA — An MU nursing professor currently serves on a 17-person panel evaluating nursing homes during the pandemic.
Marilyn Rantz, a Curators’ professor emerita at the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, is a member of the Committee on the Quality of Care in Nursing Homes. The panel was organized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and first met in the fall of 2020, according to a news release.
The panel released a new report on April 6 with recommendations to Congress regarding improvements to the quality of care in nursing homes across the country.
“The COVID-19 pandemic lifted the veil and exposed some of the problems that have existed even before the pandemic,” Rantz said in the release. “As an independent group of experts in this field, our goal is to use evidence-based research solutions to solve complex problems and advise Congress on potential actions that will ultimately improve the quality of care in nursing homes.”
The report highlighted seven priorities for nursing homes:
- Deliver person-centered, equitable care that promotes autonomy and manages risks.
- Ensure a well-prepared and appropriately compensated workforce.
- Increase transparency and accountability of finances and operations.
- Create a more robust financing system.
- Design a more effective system of quality assurance.
- Expand and enhance quality measurement and quality improvement.
- Adopt health information technology in all nursing homes.
A long history of nursing
Rantz has been a nurse for over 52 years. She has earned over $100 million in grants and authored or co-authored roughly 200 research studies during her career at the university.
In the release, she emphasized the importance of increasing and maintaining minimum staffing standards. The committee recommends that nursing homes require that one registered nurse be at each nursing home 24/7, plus full-time social workers and infection prevention and control specialists.
“One of the most practical things we can implement in nursing homes immediately is incorporating the preferences of the residents themselves into care plans,” Rantz said. “Some simple examples might be ensuring a resident has clean pajamas each night before going to bed, a cup of coffee each morning or a square of chocolate in the afternoon to brighten their mood."
During her time at MU, Rantz helped lead the Missouri Quality Improvement Initiative, which put full-time registered nurses in Missouri nursing homes and helped nursing home staff identify illnesses earlier and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.