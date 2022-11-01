COLUMBIA — Occupational therapy students in the MU School of Health Professions will be helping older adults ensure their vehicles are still a good fit for them in an event Thursday morning.
"It's a community-based event," MU OT student Jaclyn Crawford said. "What we're doing is educating mature drivers about safe driving and to get their car more fit to them for comfort, and in turn that will promote safer driving in older adults."
MU's Occupational Therapy (OT) Program, in partnership with CarFit, will provide a free assessment and adjustment to ensure older drivers have adequate space from the steering wheel, properly adjusted seat height, optimally aligned mirrors and proper seat belt use. Students will be using a 12-point checklist for the evaluation.
"It's comprehensive," Crawford said. "We locate blind spots in your vehicle and check your seat positioning. But then we'll also talk with the drivers to see if they have any concerns about driving, and then we can educate them on some potential adaptive equipment."
The event considers older adults to be at least 65 years old, but opens the event to everyone.
However, they say that specific issues with driving become more common as people age.
"As people get older, a lot of changes happen such as slower reaction time and changes in depth perception," OT student Will DiStefano said. "This can really affect their driving."
These issues, combined with the importance of driving in today's society, is why the event is specifically targeted towards the age group.
"We know as occupational therapists that driving is such an important occupation to everyone," Crawford said. "Driving is linked to socialization, it's important for getting to doctor's appointments, really going to the grocery store even. We want to educate them on how to drive safely so they can prolong their driving experience and make it to all these important things."
The OT department said in a press release that older drivers currently have the highest crash death rate per mile out of every group except teenagers. They also say that driving today is more difficult than ever because of increased traffic congestion, longer commute distances, new technology and faster speeds.
The event will be held in the Columbia Mall parking lot in front of Dillard's at 2300 Bernadette Drive, from 9 to 11 a.m.
To attend, the OT program says visitors can just show up. Students say the full vehicle evaluation process should take between 20 and 30 minutes.
The students got involved in this event through a community-centered class. In this class, they were divided into groups to help with various events around the community. For this event, the students had to go through training.
"To be a part of this event, we each had to take an online course and participate in a hands-on training event," DiStefano said. "All together, we've probably done about five or six hours of training. After completing this event, we'll be certified Carfit Technicians."
The OT program has participated in this event before. Their last CarFit event was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is their first CarFit Event since then. Carfit itself has been around since 2006.
The students said they're lucky to be able to be getting real-world experience in the field of OT by participating in events like these.
"Mizzou Occupational Therapy Program is honestly such a great program because they allow us so many opportunities to go out in the world and get real life experience," Crawford said. "It's not just in-seat learning until we become practitioners. So events like this, we are just so grateful for because we get to apply what we've learned to real life people, not just case studies. We just love meeting people and furthering our learning for our future career."
Beyond the experience, it also reminds them of people in their own lives.
"My grandparents of course are getting older and a lot of the challenges they've had, you know talks about taking licenses or keys away can really be tough," DiStefano said. "I do also frequently think about them when I'm working with people. We want them to be able to drive for as long as they can and have that freedom."
The service will be free through the partnership with CarFit, an educational program was developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association.