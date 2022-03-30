COLUMBIA − After being sexually harassed on MU's campus, junior Ally Waltemyer said she decided protest.
"As a survivor of sexual harassment, I would say that Mizzou has just never done enough," Waltemyer said.
Along with fellow members of S.T.A.R.S. (Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence), Waltemyer protested on Feb. 21 in Speakers Circle and called out the university.
This was not the first protest addressing sexual violence. In October 2021, nearly 500 students gathered in Traditions Plaza on MU's campus to protest the school's handling of support for sexual assault survivors.
The Mizzou Without Rape protest was put together in response to allegations of of drugged drinks and sexual violence in Columbia.
According to MU's annual fire safety and securities report, there were 14 reported rapes on MU property in 2020. That is a decrease from the 17 reported in 2019. However, there were fewer students on campus in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Waltemyer said she stands with other students who have been harassed or assaulted.
"I was sexually harassed by two men in my dorm," Waltemyer said. "You really feel like you cannot do anything, because you have to weigh your options of is it worth all of the fight and effort?"
According to MU spokesperson Christian Basi, the university held positive discussions with students following the protests.
"We feel like we have had some really good conversations following the events of last semester and we have been able to take some action," Basi said. "We have also used it as an opportunity for all of our students on campus, making sure that we are doing a good job of educating everyone about the various resources on-campus."
MU offers all students resources to use to protect themselves against sexual assault and places to go if they have been assaulted.
Basi said the university added additional courses to one of the resources they had previously offered, R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense), which has been offered since 1998, according to MU and MUPD.
R.A.D. classes teaches women how to protect themselves if they were to encounter a dangerous situation, but not to fight until help arrives.
"The purpose is not to stay and fight the fight and Holyfield or Mike Tyson somebody," R.A.D. instructor and an administrative deputy at the Callaway County Sheriff's Office Bettina Korte-Sweede said. "It is to get away."
MUPD Lt. April Colbrecht, coordinator of the department's R.A.D. program, said the classes are a major time commitment.
"I should say they are labor intensive on the instructor side," Colbrecht said. "To responsibly teach a self-defense course, it needs to be longer than a couple of hours."
According to Colbrecht, R.A.D. curriculum at MU includes at least 13 hours of training, which includes both classroom and hands-on learning.
Korte-Sweede said all of the training involved with R.A.D. will help women be able to defend themselves, even without using a weapon.
"They have their hands, their face, their knees, their feet, their brains and the ability," Korte-Sweede said. "With a little bit of creativity and some encouragement, we will definitely show them how they can be more effective, to feel safer, and get away."
Following the protests in October 2021, Colbrecht and MUPD expected more women to sign up for the courses, but they said that did not happen.
Colbrecht said the classes saw an additional one to two students sign up for the three additional courses added.
"So, I think people are disappointed when they say you need to offer more of these things," Colbrecht said. "We say, okay, well that is going to be 13 hours long and they do not understand why it has to be that long."
Waltemyer said she appreciates the courses but thinks more needs to be done to prevent the crimes from happening.
"It is only going to help a little," Waltemyer said. "At the end of the day, no matter how hard you defend yourself, you are still not going to stop the problem and you are still not stopping who is doing the violence to begin with."
Changes within MU's reporting system are what Waltemyer believes could make MU's campus safe for everyone.
"Give more power to Title IX," Waltemyer said. "Make it more effective, in a way, and actually pursue the cases and seek justice to the end."
Basi said the university wants to make it clear that help is available to anyone who has been affected by any form of violence or discrimination on campus.
"So when you or you know of someone who's a victim of sexual harassment or sexual discrimination, call us and tell us," Basi said. "We have plenty of resources available, with some of them confidential."
If you are interested in speaking to any of the student groups at MU's Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center inside MU's Student Center, you can visit their website to reach out for assistance.