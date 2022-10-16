COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week.
Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink.
This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are proud to consider MU as one of the founders of homecoming.
"To me, homecoming is everything Mizzou," said Cole Stringer, who is on MU's Homecoming Royalty. "I think there's nothing more unifying as a school than seeing all these great people at Mizzou come together to celebrate the history and the wonderfulness of Mizzou."
Jesse Hall’s dome has turned gold to kick off the week of MU homecoming festivities @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RzuRGCZVrF— Vivienne Potter (@vmariepotter) October 17, 2022
Homecoming is the tradition of family, friends and alumni coming back to MU to celebrate the university.
"My favorite part of homecoming is seeing everybody come home. That's the whole point of it," student homecoming director Karsen Idelman said. "It's so fun to see alumni from a year ago come back or alumni from 60 years ago, come back."
There are many more festivities planned for this week including:
- Talent Competition: Monday, Oct. 17, to Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., Jesse Auditorium
- Campus decorations: Friday, Oct. 21, 6:30-9 p.m., Greek Town, between Rollins Street and Kentucky Boulevard near campus
- Spirit Rally: Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., Traditions Plaza
- Parade: Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m., MU Campus and Downtown Columbia
- Football Game: Saturday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Student directors want to expand on the events each year to create more traditions.
"Homecoming in Mizzou, nation's first, nation's best, it's pretty historic. But as a homecoming leader, I think it's important to keep building on the traditions of adding new spins to him," student homecoming director Mattthew Rothermich said.