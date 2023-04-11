COLUMBIA - Starting in the fall of 2024, the University of Missouri will partner with Stephens College to create 'Women in STEM Research' at Stephens College, which is a biomedical research program for Stephens College undergraduates.
Each year, 10 first-year students at Stephens College will start a curriculum in which they take classes together and collaborate on research projects as they progress through the four-year program.
MU's equine veterinary experts will give guest lectures and expose the students to various career paths in research and equine veterinary medicine.
"This program is going to broaden their skill set, make them more marketable when they're competing to get into vet school, competing for a Ph.D. program in animal science," Director of UM meta-genomics center, Dr. Aaron Ericsson said.
The size of the program is small, however Ericsson believes a class of this size has a lot of benefits.
"It was picked as a reasonable number where there could be some camaraderie amongst these students as they work together as a team," Ericsson said.
The program intends to prepare each group of students for the MU Veterinary Research Scholars Program, which is a 10-week long summer internship.
Students will be a part of an intensive research experience by working through an entire project from start to finish, while being monitored by MU faculty.
Previously, Ericsson and his lab worked with clinicians at the MU college of Veterinary Medicine to look for what is normal in a healthy horse.
Now, the lab is starting to look at a lot of cases of abdominal pain in horses also known as colic, and other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.
"We're doing studies where we're actually giving probiotics to horses and those are a lot of the studies that we're looking at in collaboration with Stephens College, non-invasive studies where we're seeing what are the kinds of things that can help prevent colic and reduce the rate of colic," Ericsson said.
Students will use the horses at Stephens College stables as a living laboratory for hands-on research projects. Most of the work will be non-invasive, which includes picking up fecal samples and blood draws.
Another goal of the program is to help alleviate the current equine veterinarian shortage.
"For various reasons, equine practitioners are not paid what they should be paid," Ericsson said. "I think part of the market correction that needs to occur can be done by increasing the skill set and value and putting more science into their practice."