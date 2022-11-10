COLUMBIA - MU will shift to remote working and learning during inclement weather this winter season, similar to the past few years.
On days when the campus is announced closed or with limited in-person operations, faculty will move classes to remote, the university said Wednesday in a news release. The format of classes that day is completely up to the faculty member.
Telework will be required for staff who aren't required to work on campus.
MU said it will stay open whenever possible during winter weather. In these situations, it is up to employees and students to decide if they can travel safely to campus.
The university put employees into the following three categories in an inclement weather event:
- Those who aren’t required to work on-site and will telework from home or another location. Staff who do not telework must take paid time off — either personal or vacation days.
- Those who cannot carry out their duties through telework and who are instructed that they are not required on-site to work will be compensated.
- Those who are non-exempt (hourly) and are required to work on-site may be eligible to receive premium pay; those who are required to work on-site and choose not to will need to take paid time off — either personal or vacation days.
MU also said if the status of the campus changes during severe weather they will do the following:
- Issue an MU Alert, triggering a text message to all registered cellphone numbers and an email to the campus community,
- Post information to the MU's homepage,
- Post information to MU’s social media channels,
- Inform local media outlets,
- Strive to provide campus status by 6 a.m. on weather-affected weekdays.
Other campus departments may continue in-person operations even if campus has shifted to remote work. Status updates regarding other departments like MU Health Care and the MU Student Center can be found here.