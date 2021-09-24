COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that happened early Friday morning.
In a notification sent to the campus community, police said they got the report at about 3:15 a.m.
There's no suspect information at this point, and police said the assault happened at an unknown location between 1 and 3 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call MUPD at 573-882-7201 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 if they would like to remain anonymous.