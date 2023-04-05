COLUMBIA - Police at the University of Missouri-Columbia are warning students to be wary of so-called "sextortion" scams targeting students by trying to get hold of sexually explicit photographs.
The MU Police Department said it's received 10 reports during the current academic year of extortion involving sexual photographs sent through apps like Instagram and Snapchat.
Investigators said scammers often start conversations flirting with potential victims, then move to asking for explicit photos or videos. Once shared, the scammer will then threaten to post or share the images unless the victim pays them money.
“When you’re online, it’s difficult to ascertain who you are interacting with,” MUPD crime prevention officer James Young said in a news release. “We strongly encourage students to consider the risks before sending or posting anything they might regret later.”
MUPD offers the following suggestions for being safer while online or using social apps:
- Be selective about what you share online and who you share it with.
- Be wary of messages from strangers. If you don’t know them, it’s best to ignore or block them.
- Know that people can pretend to be anyone online — and be conscious of catfishing.
- Do not share explicit photos of yourself, especially with someone you don’t know. Just because you believe it’s private doesn’t mean it always will be.
- Be suspicious of individuals who ask you to switch to a different platform to chat.
- Report suspicious accounts or behavior to the platform you are using and MUPD.
- Be cautious. If something sounds too good or too sketchy to be true, it probably is.
If you have questions or concerns, contact MUPD at 573-882-7201.