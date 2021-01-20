MU political expert predicts Biden's inaugural address to address unrest

COLUMBIA - A political expert from mid-Missouri says Joe Biden has to "make the most of his moment" to spark a sense of unity in the United States during his inauguration Wednesday.
According to Mitchell McKinney, the Director of MU's Political Communication Institute, Biden's presidential inauguration comes at a time of unease across the country.
"In these trying times -- in the circumstances that we find ourselves -- is he able to ensure the American public that, 'Yes, we will prevail and we can get through this and there will be a brighter future,'" McKinney said. "That I think will be an important task for him and we'll see how he's able to craft that in his message."
The chair of the Callaway County Democrats confirmed with KOMU 8 News that there was no watch party set because of concerns surrounding COVID-19. While the Callaway County Republican office did not respond to KOMU 8's emails, the Cole County Republican Central Committee said they also had no plans set.
McKinney said that's just one of the reasons why Biden's inaugural address Wednesday holds so much power. He also says the country's current state of polarization leads Biden to have "a responsibility" to reach out to those against him.
With Donald Trump's announcement that he will not be in attendance of the inauguration, McKinney said the current polarization of the United States is evident.
“That absence of Donald Trump will be illustrative of these broader partisan divisions in the land," McKinney said. "That's create greater responsibility for Joe Biden to address those divisions.”
McKinney also says that Joe Biden should call on the American people to "understand one another and attempt to coexist." While McKinney acknowledges that healing will not come with one speech, he said it can be a "powerful beginning" for Biden.
