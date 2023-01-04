COLUMBIA - MU's campus power source has reached a major milestone, 100 years of operation.
The combined cooling heat and power plant (CCHP) started producing power on Jan. 3, 1923.
Located on the corner of Stewart Road and Fifth Street, the plant powers almost 240 buildings on campus with its over 100-person staff. A news release from the university called the CCHP the "backbone of MU's energy infrastructure."
The plant produces energy in the form of electricity, heating, chilled water for air conditioning, domestic drinking water, compressed air and steam. Some MU buildings require steam directly for power, while others use steam to make electricity to then power up.
Michael O'Connor, director of energy management at MU, has been with the power plant for 26 years. He said the variety of work is one of his favorite parts of his job.
"So we provide heating, which is steam or thermal energy. We also provide thermal energy in the source of chilled water for air conditioning, electricity, domestic drinking water, and also compressed air to some buildings that require compressed air," O'Connor said.
MU's campus doesn't have a need for boiler rooms or individual air conditioning units because it all comes from the plant. This helps save energy while also reducing costs, with a larger and more efficient supply. The plant powers academic buildings, residence halls, and even medical equipment within University Hospital and other MU Health Care offices.
"We have so much different equipment," O'Connor said. "So many things to operate and maintain and it's the people. Over 100 staff, they really keep the systems operational."
One of the highlights of the power plant over the last 100 years is the move away from coal as an energy source, to more renewable resources.
Back in 2008, the plant ran on 95% coal energy, with only using 2.5% of natural gas and 0.5% of biomass.
Solar and wind aren't substantial enough resources to keep campus running, contrary to popular belief.
In 2021, MU knocked their use of coal down to a mere 3.69% with natural gas at 60% use and biomass at 28.9%.
The plant burns biomass in the form of woodchips in a large boiler to produce steam. Those woodchips are purchased from a local business in Auxvasse. The steam then either goes to steam-powered buildings or gets used to generate electricity instead.
Gas turbines convert natural gas to electricity for campus to use directly.