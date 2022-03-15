COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Chancellor will deliver the State of the University Address on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Jesse Hall.
University of Missouri President Mun Choi will address students, faculty, staff and members of the community about the state of the University of Missouri.
The president is expected to highlight positive momentum in enrollment, state funding and research growth. He will also announce new investments to support student success and faculty recruitment and increase retention.
According to our partners at the Columbia Missourian, the university announced a 10-year plan called MizzouForward late last year. The plan involves hiring at least 150 new faculty members over the next five years, as part of a broader effort to improve its reputation in research.
Choi also stated the university plans to hire 60 tenured and tenure-track faculty members this year.
Another topic expected to be discussed at the address is the university's recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says that the university has been doing "really well" in their steps to move forward from the pandemic.
"We have successfully navigated that very well," claims Basi. "We're really seeing a lot of forward momentum with a lot of new things that have happened over the last year or two."
According to the Show Me Renewal website, 11 students, faculty and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test result in the past 10 days as of March 10.
The university plans to “return fully” to in-person activities at the pre-pandemic level by the end of this semester.
The address will also cover diversity within the university, both in faculty and in students. Choi will share some of his experiences in his five years with the university, and use those experiences to help move the university forward.
"No matter what perspective you hold, there's going to be something in that speech for you to get excited about," says Basi.
Choi plans to make the State of the University address, which was last delivered in 2019 by then-Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, an annual event going forward.
The address will take place in Jesse Auditorium; the address is also available via livestream. In total, it is expected to take about 35 minutes. Following the address, the university will release a brief summary of the topics covered at the event.