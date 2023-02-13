COLUMBIA − While the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl game, the two teams found it difficult to keep their footing on State Farm Stadium's field.
"I'm not going to lie, it's the worst field I ever played on," Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick told reporters after the game.
Some fans took to Twitter after the game to share their concerns as well.
According to the stadium's website, the "roll-out natural grass playing field is contained in a single 40-inch deep tray measuring 234 feet wide and 403 feet long. Rolling on 546 steel wheels which rest on 13 railroad-like tracks the field travels the 740 feet inside or out of the stadium in approximately 70 minutes at the push of a button."
The National Football League (NFL), spent two years preparing the grass for the game, with a price tag of $800,000, according to Joe Pompliano.
The grass sits on a 40-inch deep tray that measures 234 feet wide and 403 feet long.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 12, 2023
The field travels 740 feet when it goes inside/outside the stadium & the entire process takes about an hour.
Las Vegas is the only other NFL stadium with similar tech.pic.twitter.com/bt47whbZTI
According to ESPN, the teams played on Tahoma 31, a mix of two types of Bermuda grasses and rye grass. Dr. Yanqi Wu developed the grass at Oklahoma State University (OSU), and the United States Golf Association (USGA) funded it, that golfers also play on.
Cole Thompson, the director of turfgrass and environmental research at the USGA, told ESPN that the grass has better tolerances for cold, drought, disease, and recovers better from traffic.
Dr. Xi Xiong, an associate professor at MU, said the creator of Tahoma 31 used to be her professor at OSU.
Xiong said Tahoma 31 has a hybrid breeding process. The grasses are mixed together to maintain the look and feel of the field.
"Bermuda grass is a warm season species. It adapts to tropical conditions," Xiong said. "The downside is that it doesn't take the cold temperature very well so the Bermuda grass could go dormant during the winter months."
She said the rye grass does well in the winter, so when one dies during the season, the other grows.
"The grass looks green because it's over seeded with rye grass," Xiong said.
She said she isn't sure what type of rye grass was used but said that it may be the reason players were slipping in the Super Bowl game.
"My assumption here could be the rye grass is pushing on the back side of the leaf blades because it's smooth and coated," Xiong said.