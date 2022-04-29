COLUMBIA - A $1.8 million donation was presented Friday to ensure the continuation of the University of Missouri's Heartland Scholars Academy, the university announced Friday.
The gift was received from Sue and Irl Engelhardt. Sue Engelhardt graduated from the MU College of Business in 1975 and completed her master's of business administration in 1977.
The money will be used for the academy, which is in the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business. The gift will provide first-generation, rural students with the tools and skills needed to achieve academic success at MU.
“Students are the lifeblood of any great university, and the Engelhardts’ gift has ensured access and opportunity for many future Tigers,” MU System President Mun Y. Choi said in a statement. “Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to provide even greater opportunities to students from rural communities seeking to blaze a trail in business.”
Sue Englehardt said in a statement she hopes to keep helping underserved students by helping to keep the program alive.
"We started the Heartland Scholars Program to provide financial and support services for underserved kids in small towns across Missouri and Southern Illinois who might not otherwise have the resources to attend the University of Missouri," Engelhardt said. “Having these kids at Mizzou helps the university achieve another level of diversity, which benefits all of us.”
The Heartland Scholars Academy was founded in 2018 and provides students with exposure to the business world through a variety of activities over four years.
The Academy provides program-specific scholarships; laptop computers and business attire for professional events; the opportunity to travel domestically and internationally to learn about business; a dedicated advisor, career coach and supportive Trulaske faculty and staff; and seminars focused on business cases, student success and professional speakers.