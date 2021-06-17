COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri has returned to partial in-person summer welcome sessions this summer.
It is offering both online and in-person options throughout the season, following the exclusively virtual 2020 summer welcome.
"It has been more than I expected," incoming freshman Tre Kent said. "The campus has been beautiful and everyone has been kind and friendly."
According to the university's summer welcome website, the in-person sessions consist of a day of touring and orientation activities on campus, with a virtual advising session the next day.
According to one incoming freshman, some of the spots filled up relatively quickly.
"I actually didn't get this date originally," Daniel Byrne said. "I was looking at dates on the registration and there were only virtual sessions, but I checked every single day twice a day, and this one eventually came on and my friend also had it so I took it"
The website also lists dates through July 23, and says that August welcome dates will be announced soon.