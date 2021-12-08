COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is celebrating the accomplishments of 1,767 students with more than 1,920 degrees at its commencement ceremonies next weekend.
University officials also will honor Michael Golden, a nationally and internationally recognized journalist and publisher, with an honorary degree, the highest honor the university awards.
“The University of Missouri prides itself in producing well-prepared graduates who will be the next leaders in their chosen professions,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “We know our graduates will leave here today trained to tackle the grand challenges of the world, offering innovative solutions that they first cultivated while students at Mizzou. We look forward to their continued success.”
During commencement weekend, MU will award 1,928 degrees, including 1,373 bachelor’s degrees, 431 master’s degrees, 98 doctorates, nine law degrees, 16 education specialist degrees and one medical degree.
Some students will be receiving more than one degree. There are 423 online students, who come from 45 states and 22 countries, and will be graduating this weekend.
The doors will open one hour ahead of the ceremony, and the public is invited. A full schedule of ceremonies can be seen below.
Schedule of Ceremonies
Friday, Dec. 17
Trulaske College of Business
- 1 p.m. – Hearnes Center
- Speaker: Ralph Hill, chair and chief executive officer of Trulaske Dean’s Advisory Board
School of Health Professions
- 2 p.m. – Jesse Auditorium
- Speaker: Carly Bailey of Otterville, Missouri, who is graduating from MU with a Bachelor’s in Health Science with an emphasis in rehabilitation sciences
School of Engineering
- 4 p.m. − Hearnes Center
- Speaker: Craig Hoeferlin, MU alumnus, vice president of Operations Services and Safety Management Systems at Spire
Missouri School of Journalism
- 6:30 p.m. – Jesse Auditorium
- Speaker: Jon Halvorson, MU alumnus, global vice president of Consumer Experience at Mondelēz International
Graduate Degrees: Doctoral, Education Specialist, Master’s
- 7:30 p.m. – Hearnes Center
Saturday, Dec. 18
Honors College
- 8:30 a.m. – Jesse Auditorium
- Speaker: Steve Keller, director of Missouri Scholars Academy and MU associate professor of chemistry
College of Arts & Science
- 11 a.m. – Hearnes Center
Sinclair School of Nursing
- 1 p.m. – Jesse Auditorium
- Speakers: Justina Yevu-Johnson, MU graduate student in nursing, and Than Drage, MU undergraduate student in nursing
College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
- 3 p.m. – Hearnes Center
ROTC Commissioning of Officers
Air Force ROTC
- Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. – Crowder Hall Vestibule
Army ROTC
- Sunday, Dec. 19, 9-9:45 a.m. – Crowder Hall, 2nd Floor Foyer
- Speaker: Lt. Col. Tara Bradley, MU professor of military science and leadership
Naval ROTC
- Saturday, Dec. 18, 4-6 p.m. – 2501 Leadership Auditorium
- Speaker: Capt. David Dry, MU alumnus and professor of naval science
There is more information on the commencement ceremonies and Columbia accommodations on MU's website.