COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri held its annual Remembers event on Friday. This event is set to remember the students, faculty and staff who have passed in the last school year.
Held in Jesse Hall, members of the university and the community were there to pay respect.
This is the first year since 2019 where families were able to attend because of the pandemic. The last two years have been held over video produced by the university.
A cellist got the event started followed by a quick word from Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Bill Stackman.
“Each member of the Mizzou family is unique and special,” Stackman said.
In his opening speech, Stackman spoke about the communities that MU makes.
“Mizzou has a bunch of smaller communities, so we get to know each other in a more personal way,” Stackman said.
Christian Basi, a spokesman for MU, talked about why this event is so important for the families involved.
“We are able to remember those who were a member of our community who have passed on,” Basi said.
The sense of community was brought up again by Basi.
“A ceremony that brings us all together, to remember those that we lost," he said.
Community was shown as people from all corners of MU's campus were there to show support to the families. This left an impact on Basi.
“Our entire community to come together and recognize the loss that we have experienced over the past year, it is a difficult time but at the same time, it helps comfort a lot of people,” Basi said.
Basi closed on the idea of community by talking about how events like this bring the community together.
“It helps bring us all together to share in joy and in sorrow," Basi said.
Something that would make the event special is yellow roses donated by the Mizzou Botanical Garden to each of the families who lost someone. They also gave student shawls to the families who lost a student.
Here are the names of the students, faculty and staff remembered Friday who died since April 2021, according to the Columbia Missourian.
Undergraduate Students
- Ashley A. Footer, Sociology major, College of Arts & Science.
- Molly-Paige Jones, Health Sciences major, School of Health Professions.
- Matthew Steven Marek, History and Pre-Law major, Honors College.
- Jack Perlongo, Business Administration major, Trulaske College of Business.
- Megan Diane Rowley, Pre-Medical and Education major, College of Education and Human Development.
- Keith L. Sumner, Exploring major, Discovery Center.
Graduate students
- Dakota Anderson Ioanis, Masters in Geography Candidate, College of Arts & Science.
- Breanna Marie Killian, Veterinary Medicine 2, College of Veterinary Medicine.
- Carol Ruth Williams, Master in Information Science & Learning. Technology Candidate, College of Education & Human Development.
Staff
- Terri Linn Bishop, Nurse, MU Health Care.
- Cale Gareth Blaine, MU Health Care.
- Pia Elise Christensen, Senior Information Specialist, School of Journalism.
- Anthony Brian DeLunas, Pitching Coach for Missouri baseball, Athletics.
- Richard T. Eyler, Student Financial Aid.
- Marita Irene Harris, MU Health Care.
- Tina P. Havner, Nurse, MU Health Care.
- James R. Hundle, Assistant to the Vice Chancellor and Dean, College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.
- Stephanie Lynne Irwin, Medical Assistant, MU Health Care.
- Jonathan Lindquist, Research Engineering Technician, Research Reactor
- Steve Douglass Pilcher, Electrician, Operations.
- Jennifer Polkow-Haight, Veterinary Technician, College of Veterinary Medicine.
- Stewart Wayne Selves, Senior Research Specialist, College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.
- Kimberly L. Terry, Instrument Technician, Veterinary Medicine & Surgery.
- Scott Mitchel Vaughan, Research Technician, Office of Animal Resources.
- David Anthony Weston, MU Health Care.
Faculty
- Robert Wayne McLaren, Emeritus Professor, College of Engineering.
- Illhoi Yoo, Associate Professor of Health Management and Informatics, School of Medicine.