COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday that the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX is now known as the Office of Institutional Equity.
The updated name represents the office’s central role in supporting MU students, faculty and staff, Maurice Gipson, vice chancellor of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, said.
"The Office of Institutional Equity provides essential resources to our campus community and supports the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity's mission to foster a living, learning and working community where everyone is valued,” Gipson said. “The office's new name emphasizes institutional equity is a university priority.”
The Office of Institutional Equity helps enforce MU’s nondiscrimination policies and educates the community about those policies. It also connects students, faculty and staff to sources of support if they experience discrimination or retaliation.
The office also investigates sex-based reports, including sexual misconduct, dating or intimate partner violence, stalking, sexual exploitation or invasion of sexual privacy.
MU faculty and staff are required by the university to report all forms of discrimination to the office. This action can start the process that provides all parties with the support they need, including academic or workplace accommodations, medical care, counseling and advocacy.
“Our team provides a wide support net, and we wanted a name that reflects that to the campus community,” Andy Hayes, assistant vice chancellor and Title IX administrator for the Office of Institutional Equity, said. “We are the reporting destination for all equity concerns on campus and hope that our new name further encourages people to use us as a resource.”
The new office includes the Office of Accessibility and ADA.