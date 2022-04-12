COLUMBIA - Many long-term care facilities in rural Missouri are struggling to bounce back from pandemic-related staffing shortages, according to a new report released by the University of Missouri.
This employment decline is more so than other sectors of health care, such as in hospitals and social assistance.
The decline in Missouri is also steeper than the national average.
"Employment in Missouri’s health care and social assistance sector declined by 3.9% between January 2020 and January 2022. The U.S. had a 2.4% drop during the same period," the report said.
Mark White, an MU associate extension professor who wrote the report, said there's a reason it's more of a problem for Missouri.
"It's a challenge here in Missouri, because we like a lot of other places have an aging population," White said. "Those kind of nursing and residential care facilities is going to be important taking care of our older population."
Though many long-term care facilities are facing staffing challenges, the report found it's more of a problem for rural communities. White said there are many reasons for the disparity.
"One is that just increased competition for people to work in healthcare," White said. "Generally, rural areas tend to struggle in recruiting and retaining health care workers."
The report found that low wages contribute to that competition, as many "pay wages less than two-thirds of the state median wage."
White said hospital systems in metro areas are more likely to have the resources to attract employees.
"Those large hospital systems which have more resources are also kind of drawing on that same pool of people and the smaller, more rural, you know, hospitals and clinics can't keep up."
The report also attributed the deficit to the work being physically demanding.