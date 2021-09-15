COLUMBIA − In an email to the campus community Wednesday afternoon, MU Chancellor Mun Choi says the University's Title IX office and police department have received reports of individuals harassing community members.
Choi said in recent weeks, there has been an increase of racist and homophobic slurs reported in and around the university.
He specifically pointed to one case, in which individuals who are not MU students, were identified and banned from campus for one year due to their actions.
The University, according to Choi, is working to investigate and review the reports.
"It is clear that these individuals do not share our values. We will aggressively confront these behaviors to the fullest extent possible through laws and university policies," the email said.
The University is also working with victims to provide support and resources. MU's Counseling Center compiled a list of tips to help students manage and protect their well-being.
Choi encouraged those to report any discrimination or harassment to the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX.
"Reports also help us track patterns and improve how we educate the campus and prevent discrimination at MU," Choi said.