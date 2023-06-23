COLUMBIA — MU says its Research Reactor (MURR) has reached a significant milestone on its path to producing new radioisotope process for cancer therapy.

No carrier-added lutetium-177 (NCA Lu-177), a highly pure radionuclide, was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 31, the university announced Friday.

Lutetium-177 is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in two targeted radioligand therapies commercially produced by Novartis. 

Under an exclusive multi-year supply agreement with Novartis, MURR will commercially produce NCA Lu-177. MURR has provided the carrier-added Lu-177—lutetium (Lu-177), which, due to its production process, contains an additional lutetium isotope — to Novartis since 2017.

MU Research Reactor (MURR) Core

Situated in a 30-foot-deep pool, the 10-megawatt core of the MU Research Reactor (MURR) is used to expose samples and produce isotopes for medical radiopharmaceuticals and research. MURR began operations in 1966 and is currently the only research reactor in the world that operates six and half days per week, year-round.

Pending FDA approval, MURR plans to begin supplying the new NCA Lu-177 later this year.

“MU’s renowned nuclear research and manufacturing breakthroughs are bringing unique, lifesaving treatments to patients around the world,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a news release.

MURR is currently the sole producer in the United States of Lu-177 for cancer research and will soon also be the sole producer of NCA Lu-177. Researchers at MU first identified the potential of the lutetium isotope as a treatment for cancer nearly 25 years ago.

“This milestone is a big accomplishment for the MURR staff and will soon benefit cancer patients around the world,” Matt Sanford, interim executive director at MURR, said.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.