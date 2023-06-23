COLUMBIA — MU says its Research Reactor (MURR) has reached a significant milestone on its path to producing new radioisotope process for cancer therapy.
No carrier-added lutetium-177 (NCA Lu-177), a highly pure radionuclide, was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 31, the university announced Friday.
Lutetium-177 is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in two targeted radioligand therapies commercially produced by Novartis.
Under an exclusive multi-year supply agreement with Novartis, MURR will commercially produce NCA Lu-177. MURR has provided the carrier-added Lu-177—lutetium (Lu-177), which, due to its production process, contains an additional lutetium isotope — to Novartis since 2017.
Pending FDA approval, MURR plans to begin supplying the new NCA Lu-177 later this year.
“MU’s renowned nuclear research and manufacturing breakthroughs are bringing unique, lifesaving treatments to patients around the world,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a news release.
MURR is currently the sole producer in the United States of Lu-177 for cancer research and will soon also be the sole producer of NCA Lu-177. Researchers at MU first identified the potential of the lutetium isotope as a treatment for cancer nearly 25 years ago.
“This milestone is a big accomplishment for the MURR staff and will soon benefit cancer patients around the world,” Matt Sanford, interim executive director at MURR, said.