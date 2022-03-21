MU research reactor ups medical radioisotope production amid global shortage

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR) has increased production of critical medical radioisotopes due to a shutdown of production in Europe.
MURR is the only producer of radioisotopes molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), iodine-133 (I-131) and lutetium-177 (Lu-177) in the nation, according to a news release. These types of radioisotopes are used for medical diagnoses, as well as treating cancer and other diseases.
molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), iodine-133 (I-131), and lutetium-177 (Lu-177)
"We are the sole us producer of those medical radioisotopes that are used every week in patients," J. David Robertson, the executive director of MURR, said.
Robertson said several weeks ago, a facility in Europe had an unexpected outage. The European reactor provides these isotopes for Europe and the rest of the world.
"What we have done is we've increased the production of two of our essential medical isotopes to provide for the world while those reactors are coming back online," Robertson said.
According to Robertson, one of the isotopes is very effective in treating pancreatic cancer, and no other reactors in the world supply it.
"We're the only place in the world currently making and supplying that isotope," he said.
"It has to be made every week. So if we don't make it this week, patients around the world don't get it next week, you can't stockpile it," Robertson explained.
The second isotope MURR is boosting production of is also made in South Africa and Australia, so Robertson said the facility is just increasing its output to help offset the shortage.
"In one case, we're the sole warm world supplier during these outages," Robertson said. "And in the second case, we've just increased our capacity to make sure that there's no shortage."
Robertson said he anticipates MURR to continue its increased output of radioisotopes through March but is also prepared in case the shortage lasts a longer period.