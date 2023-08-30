COLUMBIA − A researcher at the University of Missouri has developed an online professional development curriculum to combat bullying of students with disabilities.
The goal of this curriculum is for teachers to work on building relationships with their students, such as noticing changes in behavior, to praising collaboration with peers.
Chad Rose, as the director of the Mizzou Ed Bully Prevention Lab, associate professor in MU's Department of Special Education, and director of graduate studies in the university's College of Education and Human Development, has been researched bullying of this group for 18 years.
However, the past two years have been spent on developing new curriculum, in coordination with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Florida.
“My end goal has always been for teachers to receive adequate training and bullying prevention,” he said. “A lot of times, folks like myself who study bullying are not accessible to travel to every school district across the country.”
Rose wanted to create a curriculum that was both accessible and interactive, so that it was enjoyable. The trainings are divided into modules from how to recognize and respond to bullying, as well as strategies to improve a classroom environment.
These modules include:
- What is bullying?
- What can we do at a school level?
- What can we do for those at risk?
- What can we do for those who are bullied at a high level?
The program is meant to be completed in four hours.
It is currently implemented in a pilot study by 200 elementary school teachers in the southeastern region of the United States, which Rose says is his target audience.
“We’re focusing on elementary schools now because we feel like if we address the problem early, the interventions are easier to apply,” he said.
In the future, Rose hopes to add “office hours” to the curriculum so that teachers can reach out to Rose and his colleagues about situations they may be dealing with.
For now, Rose is happy to provide teachers with what they need.
“Teachers have left with this sense of self-advocacy," he said. "They feel like they’ve been provided with the skills and tools necessary to recognize and respond to bullying in their classrooms."
Rose said he is happy to be able to provide this help to the kids who will benefit.
“That’s why I do what I do now, so we can provide kids the support necessary they need to be successful in the future," he said.
“Development of online professional development for teachers: Understanding, recognizing, and responding to bullying for students with disabilities” was recently published in "Education and Urban Society." Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences.
Other authors on the study include Anjali Forber-Pratt, Katherine A. Graves, Rachel A. Hanebutt, America El Sheikh, Ashley Woolweaver, Tracey Kenyon Milarsky, Katherine M. Ingram, Luz Robinson, Angelica M. Gomez, Pam K. Chalfant, Christine Salama and Phil Poekert.