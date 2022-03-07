COLUMBIA - Randall Prather has contributed decades of his life to research. What he sees under the microscope is more than just bacteria: he genetically engineers pigs to use their organs in critical transplants.
He started this particular field of research over a decade ago.
"We were trying to get rid of some of the molecules on the surface of the cell that cause rejection when you transfer pig organs into humans," Prather said.
Prather and his team discovered the reason for this rejection all came down to a sugar molecule. When they removed the molecule, life-saving potential kicked in.
In late October, surgeons in New York City announced they had successfully connected a pig kidney to a human recipient who was waiting on a transplant list. Prather and his discovery in removing the sugar molecule are what made a lifesaving surgery like this possible.
"Once we did that, it was like removing a brick wall," Prather said.
At MU, Prather and his team genetically engineer pigs and use them to study more life-threatening diseases. They grow the pigs on a series of petri dishes, where one dish alone could grow up to 200 pigs by the end of fertilization.
"It's like a baby factory for pigs," senior research specialist Caroline Pfeiffer said.
Prather and his team are currently using the surrogate pigs for various biomedicine applications.
"We're doing some microinjections to create some different genetic modifications for them to better understand airway diseases and cystic fibrosis," Prather said.
They're also studying the pigs for agricultural applications that could save the lives of thousands of animals who grow sick with deadly diseases.
"There's thousands of animals that get sick and die and suffer. We have the solution," Prather said.
At the end of the day, Prather said his and his team's research leads to lifesaving work for people, animals and diseases with no other solution.