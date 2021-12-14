MU researcher receives $4.5 million to study cancer and Wilson's disease

MISSOURI − Two national institutes awarded $4.5 million in grants to Michael Petris, an MU researcher and biochemistry professor.
Petris will use the money to study the role of copper in cancer cells and Wilson's disease.
The National Cancer Institute awarded the first grant for research on the impact of a lack of copper on cancer cells.
Petris said cancer cells need copper to be able to grow and spread.
"By withholding copper, it blocks the growth of cancer cells in mice," Petris said.
Petris said he and his colleagues have discovered a molecule that can block copper in food from entering the body.
"We've come up with a small molecule, that means a small, sort of pre-drug if you will, that binds to the transporter and blocks the copper entering the body or severely reduces it," Petris said.
Petris said the study will improve the molecule and perform tests to develop safety, efficacy and optimization to the point of use for clinical trials in people.
"That's what the money would be spent on, to take this molecule and improve it, and get it to a point that we can now go to clinical trials, which would be the ultimate end goal of the grant," Petris said.
The second grant, awarded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, is meant to focus on investigating a solution for Wilson's disease, which is a disease of copper overload in the body.
Petris said by blocking copper from entering the body, it can prevent copper overload from occurring.
In the study looking into Wilson's disease, they'll focus on the relationship between oxygen, copper and iron.
Petris said with the grant money, he hopes to develop the molecule to the point that it can become practicing medicine.
"It's exciting taking early discoveries and going all the way through to producing medicines. We've just submitted a patent around this molecule," Petris said. "So we hope to build it towards a medicine and even start a company to develop this molecule."