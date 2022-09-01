COLUMBIA - An MU researcher will receive a $6.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to start a statewide training program designed to coach child care professionals.
According to a press release, Laine Young-Walker, MD, chair of the Department of Psychiatry, is the grant’s principal investigator and oversees the Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being, which will begin the training program in September.
“Our goal is to equip these child care professionals with the practical skills needed to support the social and emotional behaviors that will keep children happy, decrease misbehavior and reduce the possibility of an incident that might cause a child to be removed from a program,” Young-Walker said.
The three-hour training program will give daycare and preschool employees tips on how to teach children to interact with others, develop interpersonal communication skills, respond to emotions and regulate emotions when triggered.
More than 5,000 daycare and preschool child care professionals in Missouri will be targeted over the next 12 months.
Funding for the program runs until July 2023 and comes from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education through the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.