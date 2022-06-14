COLUMBIA — A researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine will receive more than $700,000 to study and enhance colorectal cancer treatment.
Associate professor of child health Jorge Gomez-Gutierrez, PhD, will receive the grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop a genetically engineered probiotic designed to enhance the anti-tumor immune response of current immunotherapy treatments.
According to a press release, Gomez-Gutierrez will target the "low levels of oxygen at the tumor site, which causes resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy."
The release also stated that a food-grade lactic acid bacteria, known as Lactococcus lactis (L. lactis), is part of bacteria that can reproduce and target hypoxic sites.
"We believe using L. lactis to deliver the anti-tumor molecules will create a superior anti-tumor immune response that prevents cancer recurrence, lowers the effective dose of the immunotherapy and lowers therapy-induced adverse reactions," Gomez-Gutierrez said.
He added that L. lactis has no risk of causing harmful reactions in immunocompromised patients, "unlike other bacteria that have been modified for cancer therapy."
"We hope our discoveries could lead to the use of L. lactis as a cost-effective and safe nutritional supplement to prevent colon and treat colorectal cancer," Gomez-Gutierrez said.
The grant will begin in August and run through July 2025.