COLUMBIA - MU researchers working at NextGen Precision Health Institute just released the patch for the new health device, made of soft, breathable and stretchable material, that will be used specifically for long-term health monitoring.
Dr. Zheng Yan and a group of researchers at NextGen Precision Health Institute developed the device that uses ultra soft, "skin-like" material. It is worn on the body and can be worn during the day to monitor a patient's health.
Yan said this device is so lightweight, people forget it's there.
"First of all, it should be something like when you wear it, you forget it, because they are ultra soft, highly breathable and ultra durable," Yan said.
This bioelectric device has capabilities to track vital signs like skin hydration, blood pressure and electrical heart activity.
The device is also customizable to examine a variety of health issues and diseases.
"We can customize the device to different health care problems. We can add a mission there for them, maybe for the heart detail," Yan said. "We can design fabric thermal, whatever works for heart disease or for diabetes."
The device can be used by everyone in a multitude of ways, Yan explained.
"They can actually be used for healthy people. For example, like the runner for a project, we are working on a multimodal wearable device which can monitor the chemical in sweat regarding our nutrition," Yan said.
The main feature of the device is its skin-like properties. It's designed to prevent harmful pathogens from forming on the skin's surface while it's being worn.
Zehua Chen, a biological engineering graduate student and a research team member, modeled a prototype of the bio-electric patch.
"It's soft and breathable," Chen said. "It's much better than a Band-Aid."
Yan said the wearable bioelectric device is still in its prototype phase. The research team continues to make updates and design adjustments.
"Before the commercialization [of the device], it still needs some several years to go," Yan said.
The device, when ready, will be able to connect to smartphone devices.
"It will be able to track your body status," Yan said. "[It can] continuously track your body data to tell you maybe what we need to do to make you much healthier."
The research team at NextGen accepted a $2.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in December to begin production and continued development for the bio-electric device. The team has continued to receive additional grants over time for each phase.
Yan says due to their continued success, the device has had significant exposure. He said companies have reached out to collaborate and work on commercialization of the device.
For updates on this developing wearable medical technology, visit this website for more information.