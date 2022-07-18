COLUMBIA - According to a press release on Monday morning, researchers at the University of Missouri have identified new information amid the sweep of new Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19.
Kamlendra Singh, a professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and Christopher S. Bond Life Sciences Center principal investigator, Saathvik Kannan, a freshman from Hickman High School, and Austin Spratt, an MU undergraduate student, identified specific mutations within the COVID 19 virus' spike protein that helps Omicron sub-variants evade existing antibodies humans have.
These antibodies can come from vaccine doses or previous COVID-19 infections. These mutations explain why some people continue to test positive for coronavirus as it continues to evolve.
Singh, Kannan, and Spratt analyzed protein sequences from more than 10 million Omicron-related coronavirus samples that had been collected since November 2021 from around the world. The group of researchers have worked together since 2020.
"Throughout the pandemic, the virus has continued to get smarter and smarter," Singh said. "Even with vaccines, it continues to find new ways to mutate and evade existing antibodies."
Singh said that there are now more than 130 sublineages of Omicron. As the pandemic progresses, new variants and their sublineages will evolve going forward. Investigators are already beginning to see individuals infected with a combination of two variants, such as Delta and Omicron simultaneously.
Singh hopes to develop CoroQuil-Zn, a supplement that can be taken when infected with COVID-19 to reduce one's viral load. The supplement is currently being used by patients in India, Southeast Asia, and Great Britain. It is currently waiting for FDA approval for use in the United States.
The researchers' study, 'Complex mutation pattern of omicron BA.2: Evading antibodies without losing receptor interactions', was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Funding for the study was provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska, and the Christopher S. Bond Life Sciences Center.