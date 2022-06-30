COLUMBIA - Researchers from the MU's School of Medicine and College of Engineering have found that dysfunction involving a rare type of cell found in every person could develop into a form of leukemia that affects more than 6,000 Americans each year.
Thymocyte cells, which are an immune cell present in the thymus, can form into T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia from a rare cell titled "EADN", which makes up 0.01% of all cells in the thymus gland.
A molecule called major histocompatibility complex, or MHC, which is responsible for autoimmunity and other immunity responses, can signal EADN to turn into cancer in mice.
Senior author Adam Schrum, associate professor of bioengineering, molecular microbiology and immunology, and surgery, said the next step is to determine how frequently human leukemia cases come from EADN cells. This will help personalize treatment for each person's cancer case.
Schrum's medical team includes Kimberly Laffey, PHD, a post doctorate fellow; Richard Hammer, MD, professor of pathology; Venkataraman Ramachandran, MD, associate professor of clinical surgery and child health; Jenna Canfield, immunology graduate student; Cory Johnson, clinical technician; and Diana Gil Pages, PHD, associate professor of bioengineering, molecular microbiology and immunology, and surgery. Their study was published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.