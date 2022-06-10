COLUMBIA - MU researchers, in collaboration with Georgia Tech and Harvard, are on the path to a Type 1 diabetes treatment that focuses on transplanting pancreas cells that produce insulin from a donor to a recipient.
Over the past two decades, Dr. Esma Yolcu and Dr. Haval Shirwan have focused on a new method that involves cell transplantation and microgels.
"Since 2000, we are working on this Type 1 diabetes and on islet transplantation to prevent the rejection of the transplanted islets," Yolcu said. "So that patients without having the long, long term of the immunosuppressive drug treatment, and to have, you know, their islet cells protected from the rejection and makes the insulin."
Type 1 diabetes is a reaction in the immune system where the body attacks itself, destroying cells in the pancreas.
"Your immune system that is usually supposed to protect you against germs- in this case, a malfunction. It attacks the cells that making insulin, and in Type 1 diabetes, insulin is what is missing," Shirwan said.
People living with Type 1 diabetes cannot make insulin.
"Because the immune system is malfunctioning case of Type 1 diabetes, we wanted to see could we train the immune system so that when we transplant cells that make insulin, that the immune system sees that as something useful," Shirwan said.
The researchers mix microgels with the donor islet cells that make insulin, and transplant them into the recipient. Yolcu said they put biologics, which prevents the rejection of the graft, on the microgels.
"Because of this micro gels, they will be presenting our protein," Yolcu said. "Any attack that comes from the recipient immune system, to eliminate or to destroy the transplanted islet cells, these microgels, displaying our immunomodulatory molecules, it prevents rejections."
According to Yolcu, Georgia Tech has microgels and scientists at the Harvard Medical School have expertise in islet transplantation.
The benefit of this treatment is that patients would no longer need to take immunosuppressive drugs for their entire life.
"My dream is that to see that young kids, they don't need to every day to poke their fingers to test you know, their insulin level. Then they need to take the insulin because insulin treatment also cause some complications," Yolcu said. "I'm hoping that this is going to be less into intensive treatment, and then islet transplantation will not be experimental, but rather called be a treatment for the Type 1 diabetic patients."
Researchers are currently testing the treatment in large animal models. Yolcu and Shirwan said they are hoping to start clinical testing in a couple of years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2022 national diabetes statistics report, it was estimated that there were 1.84 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes in 2019. According to Beyond Type 1, 5 million people are expected to be diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes by 2050.