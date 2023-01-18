COLUMBIA - The National Institutes of Health rewarded MU researchers $1.2 million for a study about how a diet high in sugar and fat can simulate a specific type of bacteria, according to a press release from MU School of Medicine Wednesday.
Professors Guangfu Li, Kevin Staveley-O’Carroll and R. Scott Rector are leading the charge in the research for the university.
The researchers found the diet includes food high in fat, salt and a sugar high creates a major risk factor in developing liver disease. In the study, the researchers also found the diet is becoming the leading cause of liver disease, affecting 25% of the world’s population.
Li and his team developed a model of feeding mice to mimic the human diet. The researchers say the diet stimulates Blautia producta, a type of gut bacteria, which produces a byproduct that causes liver injury.
“We believe this model will advance our understanding of the diet-gut-liver relationship and provide the clues needed to develop dietary and microbial therapies to suppress this global health threat,” co-principal investigator and professor Staveley-O’Carroll said in the press release.
The press release mentions the research is a part of the MU's NextGen Precision Health Center with an initiative to collaborate in personalized health care and the interdisciplinary research to benefit society.
The grant runs through June 2025.