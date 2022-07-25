COLUMBIA — Fifty years ago, the Associated Press published the first story covering the Tuskegee syphilis experiment. It detailed the harrowing experiences of hundreds of Black men suffering from syphilis who were left untreated as part of research to see the disease's effects.
Decades later, the tragedy stands out as one of many injustices experienced by African Americans that's left their trust in public health and government institutions tarnished.
"We started hearing a lot of issues around historical experiences coming up, over and over... referring back to experiments that were done, like 1932, the Tuskegee experiment," Wilson Majee, a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Missouri with a Ph.D in community development, said regarding his recently published study. "People talked about that, like, 'we are not going to trust the government, we have so much distrust of government in the health care system because of those things that happened more than 50, we're getting close to 100 years now."
Majee, Adaobi Anakwe, Kelechi Onyeaka and Idethia Shevon Harvey published "The Past Is so Present: Understanding COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Among African American Adults Using Qualitative Data" in January 2022.
The study consisted of long-form interviews with 21 Columbia residents, almost all of whom were Black, to examine the impacts of the Live Well by Faith program that ran through Love Columbia. It evaluates historical impacts on COVID-19 awareness and vaccine uptake among African Americans and how Live Well by Faith has become a trusted source of vaccine information within the community.
"A lot of people weren't going to get their vaccine until Live Well by Faith started promoting it," one participant in the study said. "I think it's helping the Black community."
Other participants brought up doubts in the pharmaceutical industry, notably with Johnson & Johnson and its baby powder product, and social media influences as reasons for skepticism.
One respondent shared a personal anecdote of how he was treated after testing positive for COVID-19 as someone with COPD, a pre-existing condition. He claimed that a local hospital sent him home two days in a row when seeking treatment, before the hospital admitted its mistake in denying admission and took him in on the third day.
"The whole time I was saying to myself, 'had I been a White perosn would I have been sent home the first time with my medical condition?'," he said. "My wife is already in the hospital. We've already announced we have COVID. Why would you send me home, back and forth, instead of getting me in and getting me the treatment that I need?"
"When you think in terms of those experiences, they elevate or they increase the likelihood of people not trusting the health care system or not trusting the government," Majee said. "Although because this is qualitative research, it cannot be generalized, but I would safely say that what we found are things that African Americans are facing across the nation. So this mistrust, I don't think is something that's limited to Columbia, Missouri."
Mary Ratliff, the president of the NAACP chapter in Columbia, defeated a severe case of COVID-19 in January 2022 after receiving both initial vaccine doses and a booster shot. She said she's grateful that she had an extra layer of protection.
"We believe I would not have survived as sick as I was," Ratliff said.
But Ratliff still knows many people, including loved ones, who are unconvinced of the vaccine's efficacy and safety.
"We work very closely with the [Boone County Public Health and Human Services], the county and all of those areas to reach our community to get as many people vaccinated as we can get," Ratliff said. "There's still many African Americans who refuse to take the vaccine."
She noted that many people that she's spoken to have brought up concerns regarding the Tuskegee syphilis study and how that's jaded their perspective on vaccines and public health.
"I'm working with the clergy here in Columbia," Ratliff said. "I'm on the state of Missouri Social Justice Committee also, and so we're trying all over to get people to take the shots. We can't look back at that Tuskegee thing and allow it to hamper our saving lives today, because that's what can very well happen."
Majee believes partnering with local institutions with foundations in individual communities will give health departments the best chance in continuing the effort to reach herd immunity.
"They won't go to a provider that they believe won't give them the best service they're supposed to get," Majee said. "But if it is something that is rooted in their communities, managed, coordinated and led by people in the community, they are going to go ahead and get the services."
"The Past is so Present" is part of "Participant Perspectives on the Effects of an African American Faith-Based Health Promotion Educational Intervention: a Qualitative Study," which was published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities in March.