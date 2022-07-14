COLUMBIA - University of Missouri researchers have found after a preliminary study that a certain blood test can more accurately screen for lung cancer than the most common test.
The most common test to screen for lung cancer is called a low dose computer tomography, LDCT, scan that evaluates for possible lung modules.
"Unfortunately there's a lot of false positives that come out of that test," Dr. Eric Kimchi said. "which leads to many biopsies and procedures that in the end, may be unnecessary."
Dr. Kimchi was one of the researchers who developed the new blood test, along with Dr. Staveley-O'Carroll.
"So the idea behind this research is that the simple blood test will identify the patients that really are positive and then limit the amount of unnecessary procedures that are being done," Staveley-O'Carroll said.
The blood test will most likely not replace the current test, but work with it.
"I'd say most likely they would be done in conjunction with each other," Staveley-O'Carroll said. "You could see how the two tests would work together to be more predictive of who actually has cancer."
While this blood test research was conducted with hopes of application towards lung cancer specifically, it could be used to further develop screening methods for other cancers as well.
"This is something we're looking to apply more broadly," Kimchi said. "This has potential to be broadly applicable to many other cancers, whether it's pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, really the possibilities are quite broad."
While all of this information is exciting and will benefit the medical field, the actual testing process of the blood test has only been completed on a small scale, and will take time to further study to make sure they provide accurate results.
"The first study had over 200 patients, and it looked very promising," Staveley-O'Carroll said. "But to validate something like that you need a larger study that's done across the nation and a number of institutions."