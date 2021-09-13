COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri continued a positive trend moving 13 spots to No. 72 in best value of national universities, according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report best value rankings.
Among public national universities, MU ranked No. 12 as a best value and No. 1 among public national universities in neighboring states (Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee).
“MU is on a bold, transformative trajectory, and these new rankings demonstrate the hard work of our faculty and staff to create the best possible environment for learning and research discoveries,” Mun Choi, president of the university, said. “We are not resting; we continue to aggressively push forward and improve so that we can ensure our students will be competitive in the global workforce.”
Only 50% of students who graduate from Mizzou have debt, and those who do incur debt saw their federal student debt load decrease this past year to an average of $21,275, according to a news release.
“We take a lot of pride in our ability to keep tuition and fees low, while preparing our students to be successful in their chosen field. We have seen increases in our retention, graduate and job placements rates, but these are more impactful when the debt burden is reduced as well," Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, said.
Another Missouri school, Truman State University, has been recognized as the No. 1 public school in the Midwest Region for the 25th consecutive year according to U.S. News & World Report.