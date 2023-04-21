COLUMBIA - MU is building a bigger and better research reactor.
MU said in a news release the new research reactor will increase the university's cancer-fighting research and medical isotope production. According to the release, medical isotopes are used in cancer treatments and imaging agents to diagnose cancers and heart disease. MU began that research in 1966.
MU has already secured nearly $20 million in federal funds for the reactor and is working with state lawmakers in hopes of securing more funding from the state. The new reactor would be double the size of the existing reactor.
The Vice President of External Affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Lily White, said bringing something as big as this reactor to Columbia will have long-lasting effects.
White said the new reactor will create numerous job openings and health care opportunities that will bring more people to Columbia. One of the things White says the reactor will bring to Columbia is more jobs.
“... Most of the time we have to recruit people to our community to fill those kinds of careers, So it has a huge economic impact. It separates Columbia in every way from other communities worldwide,” White said.
White said in addition to this anticipated growth from the reactor, Columbia has been growing in size over the past 10 years.
She said the chamber has already started looking into how it can better plan for new neighborhood development.
MU is currently in the planning process of the reactor, which could take two years. White said it could be 10 years before the reactor is up and running, and there is a lot to be done.