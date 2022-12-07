COLUMBIA − The use of marijuana becomes legal in Missouri for those 21 and older Thursday, but possession and use of marijuana on any UM System campus remains prohibited due to federal law.
In an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday, the UM System said it will continue to be bound by the federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act and the federal Drug Free Workplace Act. Those acts requires the UM System to have policies in place that discipline employees and students for possessing or using illegal drugs on university property.
Due to the federal government classifying marijuana as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, it remains illegal for any employee, student or visitor to possess, use, distribute, dispense, sell or manufacture marijuana on any university-owned or controlled property. This includes the four university campuses, extension offices and research farms.
These rules also apply to both recreational and medical use. Even if an individual has a medical marijuana ID card, they cannot use or possess marijuana on university property, the UM System said.
Currently, UM System policy HR-508 (Drug/Alcohol Abuse in the Workplace) states that violation of the policy could result in discipline up to and including termination from the university. In the UM System Collected Rules and Regulations, policy 200.010 (Standard of Conduct), it states that students could face disciplinary hearings and face discipline up to and including expulsion.