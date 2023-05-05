The University of Missouri scheduled construction projects across the Columbia campus throughout the summer.
The decreased population around campus makes construction during this time ideal for the university, according to a press release. Here is a list of all of construction happening over the summer and each project's impact.
Summer construction
- Rollins Street utilities — Street closure from College Avenue to Hitt Street for underground utilities repairs; one lane open for fall semester move-in; road work completed Oct. 14.
- Parking Structure 7 (PS7) — Closed May 15 to June 12 for installation of automated directional signage showing available parking on each level.
- MU Health Care visitor garage — Closed from June 26 to July 28 for installation of automated directional signage showing available parking on each level.
- Roundabout at Hospital Drove and Tiger Avenue — Intersection will be closed May 15 to July 28 for the construction of a new roundabout. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.
- Virginia Avenue Parking Structure repairs — Ongoing structural repairs; expected completion July 31.
- Mick Deaver Drive repairs — Street closure; expected completion in early August.
- Carrie Francke Drive repairs — Road closed west of Research Park Drive to just east of the Capsule Pipeline Research Laboratory from May 15 to Sept. 2.
- Research Park Drive repairs — Road closed from north entrance to RC-5 parking lot to Carrie Francke Drive from May 15 to June 15.
- Parking Lot repairs — Several parking lots will be partially closed for asphalt and concrete repairs. Affected permit holders will be notified by the MU Parking and Transportation office.
- General Services Building Water Line repairs — Champions Drive will have periodic lane shifts and closures next to the General Services Building.
Ongoing projects and anticipated completion dates
- Football Indoor Practice Facility — Summer 2023
- Pershing Hall renovation — December 2023
- MizzouRec outdoor fitness area — Fall 2023
- Neff Hall repairs — Fall 2023
- Mizzou North demolition — February 2024
- Children’s Hospital — Spring 2024 (Hitt Street ongoing closure by new Children's Hospital)
- NextGen Precision Health Building, 4th Floor Fitout — Spring 2024
- Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Laboratory — Spring 2024
- Lottes Library renovation — Summer 2024
- Research Park Thermal Plant — Summer 2024
- MURR West addition — Fall 2024